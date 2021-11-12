Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $89.48 Million Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.61% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $89,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $346,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,030,793.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,775 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,616. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $63.20 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.