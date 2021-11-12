Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,194,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $88,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $1,851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

FLS opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.