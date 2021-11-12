Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 149,134 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.36% of Crocs worth $98,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 327,533 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Crocs by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $176.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.75. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $182.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average of $129.29.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

