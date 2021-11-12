Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,604 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $95,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 121.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 87.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 127,162 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 51.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

Altice USA stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

