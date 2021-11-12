Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 10,243 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,221,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Ford Motor worth $92,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,478,979 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after buying an additional 246,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

