Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 154,365 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,199,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 154,365 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $90,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPRX opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

RPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.