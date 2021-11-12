Primoris Services Co. (PRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on January 14th

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Primoris Services has raised its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years. Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

