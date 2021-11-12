PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Tops $1.70 on Top Exchanges (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $168,418.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00002640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,585,120% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78952386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00071826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00072285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00098117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,663.66 or 0.07240967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,479.53 or 1.00113296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

