Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $242.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Profound Medical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 817,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

