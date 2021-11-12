Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist boosted their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.47.

Shares of PLD opened at $148.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $149.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

