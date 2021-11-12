Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.47.

Shares of PLD opened at $148.91 on Monday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $149.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average of $128.24.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,817,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 402,206 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

