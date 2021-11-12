ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $29.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRQR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,059,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,613,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 657,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 326,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 257,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $391.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.