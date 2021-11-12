ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 47,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,100 shares.The stock last traded at $40.92 and had previously closed at $38.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 117,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 92,151 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

