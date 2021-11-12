ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price were down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 1,110,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,126,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $879,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

