ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) by 629.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.75% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 103.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 661.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 161,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000.

SRTY opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

