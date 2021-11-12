Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 138.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,635,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 80,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth about $119,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

