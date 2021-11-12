Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce sales of $279.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $283.10 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $294.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. 250,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,096. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

