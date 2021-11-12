Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Proterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Proterra has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTRA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth $2,597,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth $19,858,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth $964,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.