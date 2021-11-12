Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 13,788 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Xerox worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Xerox by 584.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 122,861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 363,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 61,946 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $23,599,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xerox by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,145,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,403,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 424,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRX stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.