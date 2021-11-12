Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 71,937 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.83% of Premier Financial worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 576.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 982.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.39. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

