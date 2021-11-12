Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,846 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $116,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,820 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after buying an additional 1,462,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

