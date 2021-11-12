Prudential Financial Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,411 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of nVent Electric worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT opened at $36.79 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

