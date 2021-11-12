Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 11,743 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

