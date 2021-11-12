Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 33,825 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,825 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Overstock.com by 390.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $1,421,045. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSTK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

