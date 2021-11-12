Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 75,534 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,534 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 64.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 417.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $34.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $87,131 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.