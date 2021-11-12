Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Employers worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,541,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Employers by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $40.61 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $43.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.04.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

