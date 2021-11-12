Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,694.13 ($22.13).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,706 ($22.29) to GBX 1,764 ($23.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, September 27th.

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,491.40 ($19.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,158 ($15.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a market capitalization of £40.96 billion and a PE ratio of -21.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,473.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,462.60.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

