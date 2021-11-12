Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Atkore were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Atkore by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 1.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 4.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ATKR stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $107.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.37.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

