Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 562 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KB Home were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. KB Home has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

