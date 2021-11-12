Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 38 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Markston International LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $25,986,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $818.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.09. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $185.64 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $529.44.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

