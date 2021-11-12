Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1,787.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $25,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after purchasing an additional 192,893 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 444,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,876. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

