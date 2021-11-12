Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $349.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Public Storage have outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months. The company’s better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results reflect an improvement in realized annual rent per available square foot and the weighted average square foot occupancy. Public Storage continues to benefit from its expansion efforts through acquisitions, development and extensions. Capitalizing on these factors, the company raised the 2021 core fund from operation (FFO) guidance. The favorable self-storage industry fundamentals also augur well for the company’s growth. Further, a healthy balance-sheet position is likely to act as a tailwind. Yet, the development boom of self-storage units in many markets poses a major challenge. Moreover, a likely rise in move-out rates with the abatement of the pandemic remains a key concern.”

PSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.46.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $329.02 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $340.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.71.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. CX Institutional grew its position in Public Storage by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

