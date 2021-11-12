PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Raised to $50.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of PUBM opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 33,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,012,897.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,804. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 5,485.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in PubMatic by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

