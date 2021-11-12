Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Brunswick by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.07. 1,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,057. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

