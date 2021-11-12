Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,620 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $35,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after buying an additional 334,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,129. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.19.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $282,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313 over the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

