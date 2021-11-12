Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lithia Motors worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

LAD traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $324.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.78 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.56.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

