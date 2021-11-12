Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $16.26 Million Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,151 shares during the period. Atlas accounts for 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Atlas in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATCO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

ATCO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,864. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

