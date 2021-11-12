Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $20.52 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Etsy makes up about 1.2% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Etsy worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Etsy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $256.25. 8,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $283.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.04.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,850 shares of company stock valued at $54,721,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.