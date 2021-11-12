Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 859.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invacare by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.19. 432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,659. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

