Pundi X[new] 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.30 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $378.64 million and approximately $28.30 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00002307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00098889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,270.64 or 0.99667402 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.63 or 0.07122718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00020110 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

