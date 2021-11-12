Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Primerica, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Primerica in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS.

PRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

PRI opened at $163.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.64. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a 1 year low of $121.38 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.08%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 390.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

