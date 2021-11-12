Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for AVITA Medical, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AVITA Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AVITA Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 90.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $412.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

