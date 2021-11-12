Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Issued By William Blair

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INKT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:INKT opened at $20.03 on Thursday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

