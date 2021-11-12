Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Raised by Analyst

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.73. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$7.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

