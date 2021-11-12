Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.62.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.19.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $144.45 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $480,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,989 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

