Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REGI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $201,948.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.