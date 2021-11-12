Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Raised by Analyst

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Teck Resources stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after buying an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $50,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,856,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

