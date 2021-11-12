QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Lowered to GBX 405 at Barclays

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 437 ($5.71) to GBX 405 ($5.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 267.20 ($3.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 314.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 331.04.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

