Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $270.67 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after acquiring an additional 134,896 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after buying an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $365,153,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

