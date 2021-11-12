Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

NYSE NX opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $752.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.58. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after acquiring an additional 216,606 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 19.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,573 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 80.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 180,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 136.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at $3,790,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

